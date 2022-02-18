Captain Poly Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.60 crore, up 9.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.60 crore in December 2021 up 9.87% from Rs. 39.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021 down 78.53% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2021 down 36.38% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2020.

Captain Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2020.

Captain Poly shares closed at 22.10 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.77% returns over the last 6 months and -49.31% over the last 12 months.