Captain Poly Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39.69 crore, down 32.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.69 crore in December 2020 down 32.47% from Rs. 58.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2020 down 62.47% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2020 down 40.45% from Rs. 9.74 crore in December 2019.

Captain Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2019.

Captain Poly shares closed at 43.60 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)