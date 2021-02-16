MARKET NEWS

Captain Poly Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39.69 crore, down 32.47% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Captain Polyplast are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.69 crore in December 2020 down 32.47% from Rs. 58.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2020 down 62.47% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2020 down 40.45% from Rs. 9.74 crore in December 2019.

Captain Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2019.

Captain Poly shares closed at 43.60 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)

Captain Polyplast
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations39.6935.8857.59
Other Operating Income----1.18
Total Income From Operations39.6935.8858.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials26.7922.7737.28
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.81-1.17-1.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.402.562.74
Depreciation1.011.031.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.727.0510.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.583.638.02
Other Income0.211.000.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.794.648.68
Interest2.432.392.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.362.256.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.362.256.20
Tax0.590.561.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.781.694.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.781.694.73
Equity Share Capital10.0810.0810.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----40.37
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.350.340.93
Diluted EPS0.350.340.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.350.340.93
Diluted EPS0.350.340.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2021 05:33 pm

