Captain Poly Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.34 crore, up 30.28% Y-o-Y
June 17, 2021 / 08:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Captain Polyplast are:
Net Sales at Rs 64.34 crore in March 2021 up 30.28% from Rs. 49.39 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2021 down 12.51% from Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.90 crore in March 2021 down 0.5% from Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2020.
Captain Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2020.
Captain Poly shares closed at 38.20 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.52% returns over the last 6 months and 46.64% over the last 12 months.
|Captain Polyplast
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|64.34
|39.69
|49.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|64.34
|39.69
|49.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|41.40
|26.79
|25.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.55
|-1.81
|3.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.45
|2.40
|2.91
|Depreciation
|1.18
|1.01
|1.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.52
|6.72
|10.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.24
|4.58
|6.13
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.21
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.72
|4.79
|6.87
|Interest
|2.96
|2.43
|2.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.76
|2.36
|3.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.76
|2.36
|3.99
|Tax
|1.17
|0.59
|1.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.59
|1.78
|2.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.59
|1.78
|2.96
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.59
|1.78
|2.96
|Equity Share Capital
|10.08
|10.08
|10.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.52
|0.36
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|0.52
|0.36
|0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.52
|0.36
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|0.52
|0.36
|0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited