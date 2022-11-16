CaprolactumChem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, up 567.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Caprolactum Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in September 2022 up 567.56% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2022 up 301.72% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2022 up 1942.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
CaprolactumChem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in September 2021.
|CaprolactumChem shares closed at 47.50 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.94% returns over the last 6 months and -31.16% over the last 12 months.
|Caprolactum Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.51
|2.75
|0.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.51
|2.75
|0.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.12
|0.02
|0.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.02
|-0.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.09
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.22
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.04
|1.02
|0.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.06
|1.38
|-0.54
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.07
|1.39
|-0.32
|Interest
|0.14
|0.13
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.92
|1.26
|-0.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.92
|1.26
|-0.40
|Tax
|0.23
|0.31
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.69
|0.95
|-0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.69
|0.95
|-0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|4.60
|4.60
|4.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.50
|2.07
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|1.50
|2.07
|-0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.50
|2.07
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|1.50
|2.07
|-0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited