CaprolactumChem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, up 567.56% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.51 2.75 0.38 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.51 2.75 0.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.12 0.02 0.16 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.13 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.02 -0.49 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.07 0.09 0.05 Depreciation 0.22 0.22 0.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.04 1.02 0.81 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.06 1.38 -0.54 Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.22 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.07 1.39 -0.32 Interest 0.14 0.13 0.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.92 1.26 -0.40 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.92 1.26 -0.40 Tax 0.23 0.31 -0.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.69 0.95 -0.34 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.69 0.95 -0.34 Equity Share Capital 4.60 4.60 4.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.50 2.07 -0.75 Diluted EPS 1.50 2.07 -0.75 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.50 2.07 -0.75 Diluted EPS 1.50 2.07 -0.75 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited