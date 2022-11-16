CaprolactumChem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, up 567.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in September 2022 up 567.56% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2022 up 301.72% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2022 up 1942.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

CaprolactumChem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in September 2021.