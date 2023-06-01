CaprolactumChem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore, up 253.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore in March 2023 up 253.31% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 1010.6% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 up 184% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

CaprolactumChem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

CaprolactumChem shares closed at 59.50 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.78% returns over the last 6 months and 28.23% over the last 12 months.