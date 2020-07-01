CaprolactumChem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore, down 53.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore in March 2020 down 53.02% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2020 down 199.46% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 110.89% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2019.

CaprolactumChem shares closed at 24.15 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 72.50% returns over the last 6 months and 163.93% over the last 12 months.