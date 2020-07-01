CaprolactumChem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore, down 53.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Caprolactum Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore in March 2020 down 53.02% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2020 down 199.46% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 110.89% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2019.
CaprolactumChem shares closed at 24.15 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 72.50% returns over the last 6 months and 163.93% over the last 12 months.
|Caprolactum Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.99
|1.98
|2.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.99
|1.98
|2.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|0.07
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.07
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.29
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.07
|0.88
|1.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|0.67
|0.84
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.00
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.67
|0.91
|Interest
|0.08
|0.07
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.36
|0.60
|0.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.36
|0.60
|0.82
|Tax
|0.31
|--
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.67
|0.60
|0.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.67
|0.60
|0.68
|Equity Share Capital
|4.60
|4.60
|4.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.46
|1.30
|1.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.46
|1.30
|1.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.46
|1.30
|1.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.46
|1.30
|1.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am