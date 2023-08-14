CaprolactumChem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, down 24.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in June 2023 down 24.93% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 68.65% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2023 down 43.48% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022.

CaprolactumChem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.07 in June 2022.

CaprolactumChem shares closed at 59.26 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.83% returns over the last 6 months and 75.59% over the last 12 months.