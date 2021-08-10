CaprolactumChem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 21.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in June 2021 up 21.86% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 down 3.76% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

CaprolactumChem shares closed at 68.60 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 185.24% returns over the last 6 months and 188.84% over the last 12 months.