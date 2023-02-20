CaprolactumChem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore, up 1423.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore in December 2022 up 1423.28% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 up 190.8% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 361.9% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.