CaprolactumChem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore, up 1423.28% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Caprolactum Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore in December 2022 up 1423.28% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 up 190.8% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 361.9% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

Caprolactum Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.37 2.51 0.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.37 2.51 0.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.13 0.12 0.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.07 0.06
Depreciation 0.33 0.22 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.06 1.04 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.76 1.06 -0.70
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.77 1.07 -0.68
Interest 0.14 0.14 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.62 0.92 -0.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.62 0.92 -0.76
Tax -0.11 0.23 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.74 0.69 -0.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.74 0.69 -0.81
Equity Share Capital 4.60 4.60 4.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 1.50 -1.76
Diluted EPS 1.60 1.50 -1.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 1.50 -1.76
Diluted EPS 1.60 1.50 -1.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited