CaprolactumChem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore, up 1423.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore in December 2022 up 1423.28% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 up 190.8% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 361.9% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

CaprolactumChem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in December 2021.

CaprolactumChem shares closed at 69.65 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 88.24% returns over the last 6 months and 39.16% over the last 12 months.