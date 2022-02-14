CaprolactumChem Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 93.79% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Caprolactum Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 93.79% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021 down 190.79% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021 down 134.43% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2020.
CaprolactumChem shares closed at 53.10 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)
|Caprolactum Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.16
|0.38
|2.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.16
|0.38
|2.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.03
|0.16
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.13
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.47
|-0.49
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.05
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.25
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.81
|1.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|-0.54
|0.95
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.22
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.68
|-0.32
|0.97
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.76
|-0.40
|0.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.76
|-0.40
|0.89
|Tax
|0.05
|-0.05
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.81
|-0.34
|0.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.81
|-0.34
|0.89
|Equity Share Capital
|4.60
|4.60
|4.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.76
|-0.75
|1.94
|Diluted EPS
|-1.76
|-0.75
|1.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.76
|-0.75
|1.94
|Diluted EPS
|-1.76
|-0.75
|1.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited