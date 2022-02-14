CaprolactumChem Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 93.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 93.79% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021 down 190.79% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021 down 134.43% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2020.

CaprolactumChem shares closed at 53.10 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)