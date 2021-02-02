CaprolactumChem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, up 26.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in December 2020 up 26.72% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2020 up 48.81% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2020 up 27.08% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2019.

CaprolactumChem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.30 in December 2019.

CaprolactumChem shares closed at 18.85 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given -35.11% returns over the last 6 months and 10.88% over the last 12 months.