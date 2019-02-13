CaprolactumChem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, up 138.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in December 2018 up 138.62% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2018 up 607.49% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2018 up 700% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

CaprolactumChem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2017.

CaprolactumChem shares closed at 9.50 on December 17, 2018 (BSE)