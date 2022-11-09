Caprihans Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.59 crore, down 1.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.59 crore in September 2022 down 1.36% from Rs. 92.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.72 crore in September 2022 up 203.7% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2022 down 50.25% from Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2021.

Caprihans EPS has increased to Rs. 4.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in September 2021.

Caprihans shares closed at 163.10 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.17% returns over the last 6 months and 11.41% over the last 12 months.