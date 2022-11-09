 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Caprihans Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.59 crore, down 1.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Caprihans India are:

Net Sales at Rs 91.59 crore in September 2022 down 1.36% from Rs. 92.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.72 crore in September 2022 up 203.7% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2022 down 50.25% from Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2021.

Caprihans EPS has increased to Rs. 4.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in September 2021.

Caprihans shares closed at 163.10 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.17% returns over the last 6 months and 11.41% over the last 12 months.

Caprihans India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 91.59 109.69 92.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 91.59 109.69 92.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 71.13 84.25 68.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.09 0.34 0.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.98 0.64 2.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.61 7.06 6.79
Depreciation 0.81 0.78 0.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.74 15.53 12.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.81 1.10 1.73
Other Income 1.98 1.36 1.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.18 2.46 3.20
Interest 0.14 0.35 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.04 2.10 2.86
Exceptional Items 7.11 -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.15 2.10 2.86
Tax 2.43 0.56 0.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.72 1.54 1.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.72 1.54 1.88
Equity Share Capital 13.13 13.13 13.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.35 1.18 1.43
Diluted EPS 4.35 1.18 1.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.35 1.18 1.43
Diluted EPS 4.35 1.18 1.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

