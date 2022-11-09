English
    Caprihans Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.59 crore, down 1.36% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Caprihans India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.59 crore in September 2022 down 1.36% from Rs. 92.86 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.72 crore in September 2022 up 203.7% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2022 down 50.25% from Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2021.

    Caprihans EPS has increased to Rs. 4.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in September 2021.

    Caprihans shares closed at 163.10 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.17% returns over the last 6 months and 11.41% over the last 12 months.

    Caprihans India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.59109.6992.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.59109.6992.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials71.1384.2568.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.340.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.980.642.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.617.066.79
    Depreciation0.810.780.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.7415.5312.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.811.101.73
    Other Income1.981.361.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.182.463.20
    Interest0.140.350.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.042.102.86
    Exceptional Items7.11----
    P/L Before Tax8.152.102.86
    Tax2.430.560.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.721.541.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.721.541.88
    Equity Share Capital13.1313.1313.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.351.181.43
    Diluted EPS4.351.181.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.351.181.43
    Diluted EPS4.351.181.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

