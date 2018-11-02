Caprihans Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 65.19 crore, up 14.65% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 65.19 crore in September 2018 up 14.65% from Rs. 56.86 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2018 down 36.89% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2018 down 30.63% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2017.

Caprihans EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.63 in September 2017.

Caprihans shares closed at 70.10 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -20.16% returns over the last 6 months and -42.04% over the last 12 months.