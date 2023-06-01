Caprihans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 226.44 crore, up 102.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.44 crore in March 2023 up 102.84% from Rs. 111.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.25 crore in March 2023 up 1845.57% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.61 crore in March 2023 up 189.5% from Rs. 7.81 crore in March 2022.

Caprihans EPS has increased to Rs. 71.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.69 in March 2022.

Caprihans shares closed at 119.45 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.42% returns over the last 6 months and 4.83% over the last 12 months.