    Caprihans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 226.44 crore, up 102.84% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Caprihans India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 226.44 crore in March 2023 up 102.84% from Rs. 111.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.25 crore in March 2023 up 1845.57% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.61 crore in March 2023 up 189.5% from Rs. 7.81 crore in March 2022.

    Caprihans EPS has increased to Rs. 71.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.69 in March 2022.

    Caprihans shares closed at 119.45 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.42% returns over the last 6 months and 4.83% over the last 12 months.

    Caprihans India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations217.9683.32111.64
    Other Operating Income8.48----
    Total Income From Operations226.4483.32111.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials143.1858.0084.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.601.030.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.753.522.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.686.746.60
    Depreciation7.620.860.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.8713.9313.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.74-0.763.82
    Other Income2.252.093.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.991.327.06
    Interest11.150.980.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.840.356.72
    Exceptional Items121.29-1.58--
    P/L Before Tax125.13-1.246.72
    Tax30.88-0.301.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities94.25-0.944.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period94.25-0.944.84
    Equity Share Capital13.1313.1313.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS71.76-0.713.69
    Diluted EPS71.76-0.713.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS71.76-0.713.69
    Diluted EPS71.76-0.713.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am