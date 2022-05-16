Caprihans Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.64 crore, up 27.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.64 crore in March 2022 up 27.15% from Rs. 87.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022 down 34.32% from Rs. 7.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.81 crore in March 2022 down 23.58% from Rs. 10.22 crore in March 2021.

Caprihans EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.62 in March 2021.

Caprihans shares closed at 108.25 on May 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and -8.26% over the last 12 months.