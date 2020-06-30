Caprihans Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 65.83 crore, down 8.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.83 crore in March 2020 down 8.24% from Rs. 71.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.58 crore in March 2020 up 230.72% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2020 up 88.25% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2019.

Caprihans EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2019.

Caprihans shares closed at 48.20 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 10.68% returns over the last 6 months and -5.40% over the last 12 months.