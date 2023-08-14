Caprihans Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 170.99 crore, up 55.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.99 crore in June 2023 up 55.89% from Rs. 109.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.67 crore in June 2023 down 790.93% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.52 crore in June 2023 up 471.6% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022.

Caprihans shares closed at 209.20 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.91% returns over the last 6 months and 52.03% over the last 12 months.