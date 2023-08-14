English
    Caprihans Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 170.99 crore, up 55.89% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Caprihans India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 170.99 crore in June 2023 up 55.89% from Rs. 109.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.67 crore in June 2023 down 790.93% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.52 crore in June 2023 up 471.6% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022.

    Caprihans shares closed at 209.20 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.91% returns over the last 6 months and 52.03% over the last 12 months.

    Caprihans India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations170.99217.96109.69
    Other Operating Income--8.48--
    Total Income From Operations170.99226.44109.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials122.09143.1884.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.112.600.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.433.750.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.4722.687.06
    Depreciation10.077.620.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.1933.8715.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.4912.741.10
    Other Income4.962.251.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.4514.992.46
    Interest19.5111.150.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.063.842.10
    Exceptional Items--121.29--
    P/L Before Tax-11.06125.132.10
    Tax-0.3930.880.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.6794.251.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.6794.251.54
    Equity Share Capital13.1313.1313.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.1371.761.18
    Diluted EPS-8.1371.761.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.1371.761.18
    Diluted EPS-8.1371.761.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023 11:11 am

