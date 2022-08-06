Caprihans Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.69 crore, up 26.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.69 crore in June 2022 up 26.53% from Rs. 86.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022 down 69.27% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022 down 57.03% from Rs. 7.54 crore in June 2021.

Caprihans EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.83 in June 2021.

Caprihans shares closed at 146.20 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.46% returns over the last 6 months and -10.64% over the last 12 months.