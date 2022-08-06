 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Caprihans Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.69 crore, up 26.53% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Caprihans India are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.69 crore in June 2022 up 26.53% from Rs. 86.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022 down 69.27% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022 down 57.03% from Rs. 7.54 crore in June 2021.

Caprihans EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.83 in June 2021.

Caprihans shares closed at 146.20 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.46% returns over the last 6 months and -10.64% over the last 12 months.

Caprihans India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 109.69 111.64 86.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 109.69 111.64 86.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 84.25 84.71 66.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.34 0.15 0.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.64 2.46 -5.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.06 6.60 6.82
Depreciation 0.78 0.75 0.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.53 13.14 11.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.10 3.82 5.63
Other Income 1.36 3.23 1.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.46 7.06 6.80
Interest 0.35 0.34 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.10 6.72 6.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.10 6.72 6.69
Tax 0.56 1.87 1.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.54 4.84 5.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.54 4.84 5.03
Equity Share Capital 13.13 13.13 13.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 3.69 3.83
Diluted EPS 1.18 3.69 3.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 3.69 3.83
Diluted EPS 1.18 3.69 3.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Caprihans #Caprihans India #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.