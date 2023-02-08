 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Caprihans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.32 crore, down 16.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Caprihans India are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.32 crore in December 2022 down 16.04% from Rs. 99.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 down 118.55% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2022 down 70.82% from Rs. 7.47 crore in December 2021.

Caprihans India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.32 91.59 99.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.32 91.59 99.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 58.00 71.13 76.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.03 0.09 0.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.52 -0.98 -3.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.74 6.61 6.94
Depreciation 0.86 0.81 0.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.93 14.74 13.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.76 -0.81 5.59
Other Income 2.09 1.98 0.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.32 1.18 6.57
Interest 0.98 0.14 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.35 1.04 6.38
Exceptional Items -1.58 7.11 --
P/L Before Tax -1.24 8.15 6.38
Tax -0.30 2.43 1.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.94 5.72 5.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.94 5.72 5.04
Equity Share Capital 13.13 13.13 13.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.71 4.35 3.84
Diluted EPS -0.71 4.35 3.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.71 4.35 3.84
Diluted EPS -0.71 4.35 3.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited