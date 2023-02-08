Caprihans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.32 crore, down 16.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Caprihans India are:
Net Sales at Rs 83.32 crore in December 2022 down 16.04% from Rs. 99.23 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 down 118.55% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2022 down 70.82% from Rs. 7.47 crore in December 2021.
Caprihans shares closed at 117.65 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.19% returns over the last 6 months and -8.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|Caprihans India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|83.32
|91.59
|99.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|83.32
|91.59
|99.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|58.00
|71.13
|76.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.03
|0.09
|0.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.52
|-0.98
|-3.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.74
|6.61
|6.94
|Depreciation
|0.86
|0.81
|0.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.93
|14.74
|13.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.76
|-0.81
|5.59
|Other Income
|2.09
|1.98
|0.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.32
|1.18
|6.57
|Interest
|0.98
|0.14
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.35
|1.04
|6.38
|Exceptional Items
|-1.58
|7.11
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.24
|8.15
|6.38
|Tax
|-0.30
|2.43
|1.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.94
|5.72
|5.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.94
|5.72
|5.04
|Equity Share Capital
|13.13
|13.13
|13.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|4.35
|3.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|4.35
|3.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|4.35
|3.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|4.35
|3.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited