Caprihans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.32 crore, down 16.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.32 crore in December 2022 down 16.04% from Rs. 99.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 down 118.55% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2022 down 70.82% from Rs. 7.47 crore in December 2021.

Caprihans shares closed at 117.65 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.19% returns over the last 6 months and -8.73% over the last 12 months.