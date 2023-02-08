English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Caprihans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.32 crore, down 16.04% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Caprihans India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.32 crore in December 2022 down 16.04% from Rs. 99.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 down 118.55% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2022 down 70.82% from Rs. 7.47 crore in December 2021.

    Caprihans India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.3291.5999.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.3291.5999.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.0071.1376.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.030.090.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.52-0.98-3.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.746.616.94
    Depreciation0.860.810.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.9314.7413.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.76-0.815.59
    Other Income2.091.980.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.321.186.57
    Interest0.980.140.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.351.046.38
    Exceptional Items-1.587.11--
    P/L Before Tax-1.248.156.38
    Tax-0.302.431.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.945.725.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.945.725.04
    Equity Share Capital13.1313.1313.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.714.353.84
    Diluted EPS-0.714.353.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.714.353.84
    Diluted EPS-0.714.353.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited