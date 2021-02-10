Caprihans Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 73.18 crore, down 2.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.18 crore in December 2020 down 2.4% from Rs. 74.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.66 crore in December 2020 up 205% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.64 crore in December 2020 up 136.07% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2019.

Caprihans EPS has increased to Rs. 4.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.41 in December 2019.

Caprihans shares closed at 80.70 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)