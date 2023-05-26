Capricorn Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 20.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2023 up 20.8% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 120.21% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Capricorn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2022.

Capricorn shares closed at 10.00 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.88% returns over the last 6 months and 21.21% over the last 12 months.