Capricorn Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 69.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2020 down 69.83% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 up 75.56% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

Capricorn shares closed at 9.41 on May 18, 2020 (BSE)