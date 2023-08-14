English
    Capricorn Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 57.88% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capricorn Systems Global Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 57.88% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 1038.96% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Capricorn shares closed at 11.16 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.10% returns over the last 12 months.

    Capricorn Systems Global Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.340.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.340.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.260.26
    Depreciation--0.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.040.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.040.01
    Other Income0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.040.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.080.040.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.080.040.01
    Tax--0.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.080.030.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.030.01
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.200.080.02
    Diluted EPS-0.200.080.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.200.080.02
    Diluted EPS-0.200.080.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:44 am

