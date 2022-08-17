Capricorn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 11.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2022 down 11.88% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 33.52% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Capricorn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

Capricorn shares closed at 8.93 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.33% returns over the last 6 months and 38.24% over the last 12 months.