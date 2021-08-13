Capricorn Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 6.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capricorn Systems Global Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2021 up 6.24% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 11.34% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Capricorn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Capricorn shares closed at 6.46 on July 14, 2021 (BSE)