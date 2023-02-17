 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Capricorn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 9.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capricorn Systems Global Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 9.69% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 49.77% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.33 0.34 0.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.33 0.34 0.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.25 0.27
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.11 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.02 0.03
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.02 0.03
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.04 -0.02 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.04 -0.02 0.03
Tax 0.00 -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.04 -0.02 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.04 -0.02 0.02
Equity Share Capital 4.00 4.00 4.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.09 -0.05 0.06
Diluted EPS 0.09 -0.05 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.09 -0.05 0.06
Diluted EPS 0.09 -0.05 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited