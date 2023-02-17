Capricorn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 9.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 9.69% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 49.77% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.