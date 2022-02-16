Capricorn Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 13.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2021 up 13.72% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 340.1% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Capricorn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2020.

Capricorn shares closed at 7.72 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.50% returns over the last 6 months and -8.10% over the last 12 months.