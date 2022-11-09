 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Capri Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 269.08 crore, up 60.68% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capri Global Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 269.08 crore in September 2022 up 60.68% from Rs. 167.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.83 crore in September 2022 down 1.5% from Rs. 41.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.42 crore in September 2022 up 36.6% from Rs. 114.51 crore in September 2021.

Capri Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.36 in September 2021.

Capri Global shares closed at 753.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.59% returns over the last 6 months and 47.54% over the last 12 months.

Capri Global Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 262.15 212.12 158.71
Other Operating Income 6.93 5.05 8.76
Total Income From Operations 269.08 217.17 167.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 82.15 59.52 37.11
Depreciation 5.77 2.57 0.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.17 18.95 6.46
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.60 18.18 12.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 148.73 117.96 110.44
Other Income 1.91 0.81 3.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 150.65 118.77 113.77
Interest 89.30 72.12 57.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.34 46.65 56.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 61.34 46.65 56.63
Tax 20.51 12.06 15.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.83 34.59 41.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.83 34.59 41.45
Equity Share Capital 35.15 35.15 35.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.32 1.97 2.36
Diluted EPS 2.30 1.95 2.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.32 1.97 2.36
Diluted EPS 2.30 1.95 2.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

