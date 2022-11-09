English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Capri Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 269.08 crore, up 60.68% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capri Global Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 269.08 crore in September 2022 up 60.68% from Rs. 167.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.83 crore in September 2022 down 1.5% from Rs. 41.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.42 crore in September 2022 up 36.6% from Rs. 114.51 crore in September 2021.

    Capri Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.36 in September 2021.

    Close

    Capri Global shares closed at 753.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.59% returns over the last 6 months and 47.54% over the last 12 months.

    Capri Global Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations262.15212.12158.71
    Other Operating Income6.935.058.76
    Total Income From Operations269.08217.17167.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost82.1559.5237.11
    Depreciation5.772.570.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.1718.956.46
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.6018.1812.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax148.73117.96110.44
    Other Income1.910.813.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.65118.77113.77
    Interest89.3072.1257.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.3446.6556.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax61.3446.6556.63
    Tax20.5112.0615.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.8334.5941.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.8334.5941.45
    Equity Share Capital35.1535.1535.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.321.972.36
    Diluted EPS2.301.952.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.321.972.36
    Diluted EPS2.301.952.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Capri Global #Capri Global Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:38 am