Capri Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 269.08 crore, up 60.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 269.08 crore in September 2022 up 60.68% from Rs. 167.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.83 crore in September 2022 down 1.5% from Rs. 41.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.42 crore in September 2022 up 36.6% from Rs. 114.51 crore in September 2021.

Capri Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.36 in September 2021.

Capri Global shares closed at 753.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.59% returns over the last 6 months and 47.54% over the last 12 months.