Capri Global Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 146.67 crore, down 0.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.67 crore in September 2020 down 0.31% from Rs. 147.12 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.89 crore in September 2020 up 51.83% from Rs. 34.17 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.53 crore in September 2020 up 14.28% from Rs. 105.47 crore in September 2019.

Capri Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.95 in September 2019.

Capri Global shares closed at 246.15 on November 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 76.58% returns over the last 6 months and 11.84% over the last 12 months.