Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Capri Global Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 146.67 crore, down 0.31% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capri Global Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 146.67 crore in September 2020 down 0.31% from Rs. 147.12 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.89 crore in September 2020 up 51.83% from Rs. 34.17 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.53 crore in September 2020 up 14.28% from Rs. 105.47 crore in September 2019.

Capri Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.95 in September 2019.

Capri Global shares closed at 246.15 on November 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 76.58% returns over the last 6 months and 11.84% over the last 12 months.

Capri Global Capital
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations140.91137.19147.12
Other Operating Income5.750.22--
Total Income From Operations146.67137.41147.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.6914.4724.96
Depreciation1.951.872.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.1516.60--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.665.8416.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.2298.63103.16
Other Income0.360.330.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.5898.96103.40
Interest48.7652.1954.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.8346.7748.55
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax69.8346.7748.55
Tax17.9411.7814.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.8935.0034.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.8935.0034.17
Equity Share Capital51.8035.0335.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.962.001.95
Diluted EPS2.941.991.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.962.001.95
Diluted EPS2.941.991.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 11:11 am

tags #Capri Global #Capri Global Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results

