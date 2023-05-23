Capri Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 356.53 crore, up 55.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 356.53 crore in March 2023 up 55.24% from Rs. 229.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.31 crore in March 2023 up 41.89% from Rs. 34.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.32 crore in March 2023 up 76.95% from Rs. 111.51 crore in March 2022.

Capri Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.94 in March 2022.

Capri Global shares closed at 676.20 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.80% returns over the last 6 months and 8.92% over the last 12 months.