    Capri Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 356.53 crore, up 55.24% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capri Global Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 356.53 crore in March 2023 up 55.24% from Rs. 229.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.31 crore in March 2023 up 41.89% from Rs. 34.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.32 crore in March 2023 up 76.95% from Rs. 111.51 crore in March 2022.

    Capri Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.94 in March 2022.

    Capri Global shares closed at 676.20 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.80% returns over the last 6 months and 8.92% over the last 12 months.

    Capri Global Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations346.39294.28222.89
    Other Operating Income10.146.966.78
    Total Income From Operations356.53301.24229.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost109.35104.0149.86
    Depreciation17.5213.122.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies7.0621.8942.57
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.0639.4726.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax178.54122.77107.66
    Other Income1.261.050.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax179.80123.81108.65
    Interest121.51100.2064.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.2923.6144.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax58.2923.6144.20
    Tax9.975.8110.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.3117.8034.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.3117.8034.05
    Equity Share Capital41.2335.1735.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.611.011.94
    Diluted EPS2.581.001.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.611.011.94
    Diluted EPS2.581.001.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    May 23, 2023