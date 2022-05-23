 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Capri Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.67 crore, up 62.01% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capri Global Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 229.67 crore in March 2022 up 62.01% from Rs. 141.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.05 crore in March 2022 up 102.37% from Rs. 16.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.51 crore in March 2022 up 38.54% from Rs. 80.49 crore in March 2021.

Capri Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in March 2021.

Capri Global shares closed at 633.65 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.97% returns over the last 6 months and 37.79% over the last 12 months.

Capri Global Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 222.89 177.30 132.62
Other Operating Income 6.78 15.25 9.15
Total Income From Operations 229.67 192.55 141.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.86 36.57 26.54
Depreciation 2.86 2.04 2.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 42.57 17.61 20.41
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.73 16.19 14.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.66 120.15 77.40
Other Income 0.99 3.17 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.65 123.32 77.71
Interest 64.45 57.87 54.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.20 65.45 22.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.20 65.45 22.77
Tax 10.15 16.93 5.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.05 48.51 16.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.05 48.51 16.83
Equity Share Capital 35.13 35.12 35.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.94 2.76 0.96
Diluted EPS 1.92 2.74 0.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.94 2.76 0.96
Diluted EPS 1.92 2.74 0.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 10:11 am
