    Capri Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 392.48 crore, up 80.72% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capri Global Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 392.48 crore in June 2023 up 80.72% from Rs. 217.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.95 crore in June 2023 up 24.15% from Rs. 34.59 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.89 crore in June 2023 up 66.38% from Rs. 121.34 crore in June 2022.

    Capri Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.97 in June 2022.

    Capri Global shares closed at 783.55 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.21% returns over the last 6 months and 11.95% over the last 12 months.

    Capri Global Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations386.02346.39212.12
    Other Operating Income6.4710.145.05
    Total Income From Operations392.48356.53217.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost124.33109.3559.52
    Depreciation13.8417.522.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies17.497.0618.95
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.8644.0618.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax186.97178.54117.96
    Other Income1.081.260.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax188.05179.80118.77
    Interest130.64121.5172.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.4058.2946.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.4058.2946.65
    Tax14.469.9712.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.9548.3134.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.9548.3134.59
    Equity Share Capital41.2341.2335.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.082.611.97
    Diluted EPS2.062.581.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.082.611.97
    Diluted EPS2.062.581.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Capri Global #Capri Global Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

