Capri Global Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 156.30 crore, up 13.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.30 crore in June 2021 up 13.75% from Rs. 137.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.87 crore in June 2021 up 8.21% from Rs. 34.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.27 crore in June 2021 up 7.38% from Rs. 100.83 crore in June 2020.

Capri Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.00 in June 2020.

Capri Global shares closed at 543.95 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.78% returns over the last 6 months and 174.58% over the last 12 months.