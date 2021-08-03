MARKET NEWS

Capri Global Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 156.30 crore, up 13.75% Y-o-Y

August 03, 2021 / 01:55 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capri Global Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 156.30 crore in June 2021 up 13.75% from Rs. 137.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.87 crore in June 2021 up 8.21% from Rs. 34.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.27 crore in June 2021 up 7.38% from Rs. 100.83 crore in June 2020.

Capri Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.00 in June 2020.

Capri Global shares closed at 543.95 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.78% returns over the last 6 months and 174.58% over the last 12 months.

Capri Global Capital
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations153.18132.62137.19
Other Operating Income3.129.150.22
Total Income From Operations156.30141.76137.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost27.9126.5414.47
Depreciation1.672.781.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies7.9520.4116.60
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.5514.635.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.2277.4098.63
Other Income0.380.310.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.6077.7198.96
Interest55.9554.9452.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.6522.7746.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax50.6522.7746.77
Tax12.785.9411.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.8716.8335.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.8716.8335.00
Equity Share Capital35.0635.0635.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.160.962.00
Diluted EPS2.140.951.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.160.962.00
Diluted EPS2.140.951.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Capri Global #Capri Global Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2021 01:44 pm

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

