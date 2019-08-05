Capri Global Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 139.14 crore, up 36.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.14 crore in June 2019 up 36.32% from Rs. 102.07 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.44 crore in June 2019 up 20.32% from Rs. 26.96 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.37 crore in June 2019 up 38.17% from Rs. 74.09 crore in June 2018.

Capri Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2018.

Capri Global shares closed at 173.20 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 23.71% returns over the last 6 months and 103.41% over the last 12 months.