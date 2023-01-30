 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Capri Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.24 crore, up 56.45% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capri Global Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 301.24 crore in December 2022 up 56.45% from Rs. 192.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2022 down 63.31% from Rs. 48.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.93 crore in December 2022 up 9.23% from Rs. 125.36 crore in December 2021.

Capri Global Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 294.28 262.15 177.30
Other Operating Income 6.96 6.93 15.25
Total Income From Operations 301.24 269.08 192.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 104.01 82.15 36.57
Depreciation 13.12 5.77 2.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 21.89 -0.17 17.61
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.47 32.60 16.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.77 148.73 120.15
Other Income 1.05 1.91 3.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.81 150.65 123.32
Interest 100.20 89.30 57.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.61 61.34 65.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.61 61.34 65.45
Tax 5.81 20.51 16.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.80 40.83 48.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.80 40.83 48.51
Equity Share Capital 35.17 35.15 35.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 2.32 2.76
Diluted EPS 1.00 2.30 2.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 2.32 2.76
Diluted EPS 1.00 2.30 2.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited