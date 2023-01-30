Capri Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.24 crore, up 56.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.24 crore in December 2022 up 56.45% from Rs. 192.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2022 down 63.31% from Rs. 48.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.93 crore in December 2022 up 9.23% from Rs. 125.36 crore in December 2021.