    Capri Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.24 crore, up 56.45% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capri Global Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 301.24 crore in December 2022 up 56.45% from Rs. 192.55 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2022 down 63.31% from Rs. 48.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.93 crore in December 2022 up 9.23% from Rs. 125.36 crore in December 2021.

    Capri Global Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations294.28262.15177.30
    Other Operating Income6.966.9315.25
    Total Income From Operations301.24269.08192.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost104.0182.1536.57
    Depreciation13.125.772.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies21.89-0.1717.61
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.4732.6016.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.77148.73120.15
    Other Income1.051.913.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.81150.65123.32
    Interest100.2089.3057.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.6161.3465.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.6161.3465.45
    Tax5.8120.5116.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.8040.8348.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.8040.8348.51
    Equity Share Capital35.1735.1535.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.012.322.76
    Diluted EPS1.002.302.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.012.322.76
    Diluted EPS1.002.302.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited