Capri Global Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 192.55 crore, up 29.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.55 crore in December 2021 up 29.67% from Rs. 148.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.51 crore in December 2021 up 21.85% from Rs. 39.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.36 crore in December 2021 up 15.92% from Rs. 108.14 crore in December 2020.

Capri Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.27 in December 2020.

Capri Global shares closed at 574.40 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.49% returns over the last 6 months and 57.41% over the last 12 months.