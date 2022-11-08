 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Capri Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 345.59 crore, up 61.58% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capri Global Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 345.59 crore in September 2022 up 61.58% from Rs. 213.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.26 crore in September 2022 up 7.26% from Rs. 52.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.25 crore in September 2022 up 41.06% from Rs. 151.18 crore in September 2021.

Capri Global EPS has increased to Rs. 3.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.99 in September 2021.

Capri Global shares closed at 743.40 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.50% returns over the last 6 months and 45.39% over the last 12 months.

Capri Global Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 336.63 272.49 203.41
Other Operating Income 8.96 6.51 10.47
Total Income From Operations 345.59 278.99 213.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.01 24.56 42.37
Depreciation 6.82 3.35 0.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 4.01 24.56 10.68
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 125.15 64.03 15.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 205.61 162.49 144.52
Other Income 0.83 0.63 5.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 206.43 163.12 150.37
Interest 125.82 102.13 79.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.61 60.99 70.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 80.61 60.99 70.43
Tax 24.36 14.91 17.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.26 46.08 52.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.26 46.08 52.45
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 56.26 46.08 52.45
Equity Share Capital 35.15 35.15 35.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.20 2.62 2.99
Diluted EPS 3.16 2.59 2.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.20 2.62 2.99
Diluted EPS 3.16 2.59 2.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Capri Global #Capri Global Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:04 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.