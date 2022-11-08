English
    Capri Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 345.59 crore, up 61.58% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capri Global Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 345.59 crore in September 2022 up 61.58% from Rs. 213.88 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.26 crore in September 2022 up 7.26% from Rs. 52.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.25 crore in September 2022 up 41.06% from Rs. 151.18 crore in September 2021.

    Capri Global EPS has increased to Rs. 3.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.99 in September 2021.

    Capri Global shares closed at 743.40 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.50% returns over the last 6 months and 45.39% over the last 12 months.

    Capri Global Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations336.63272.49203.41
    Other Operating Income8.966.5110.47
    Total Income From Operations345.59278.99213.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.0124.5642.37
    Depreciation6.823.350.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies4.0124.5610.68
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses125.1564.0315.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax205.61162.49144.52
    Other Income0.830.635.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax206.43163.12150.37
    Interest125.82102.1379.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.6160.9970.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax80.6160.9970.43
    Tax24.3614.9117.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.2646.0852.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.2646.0852.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.2646.0852.45
    Equity Share Capital35.1535.1535.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.202.622.99
    Diluted EPS3.162.592.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.202.622.99
    Diluted EPS3.162.592.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:04 pm