Capri Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 345.59 crore, up 61.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 345.59 crore in September 2022 up 61.58% from Rs. 213.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.26 crore in September 2022 up 7.26% from Rs. 52.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.25 crore in September 2022 up 41.06% from Rs. 151.18 crore in September 2021.

Capri Global EPS has increased to Rs. 3.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.99 in September 2021.

Capri Global shares closed at 743.40 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.50% returns over the last 6 months and 45.39% over the last 12 months.