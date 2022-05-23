 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Capri Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 291.41 crore, up 56.1% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capri Global Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 291.41 crore in March 2022 up 56.1% from Rs. 186.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.77 crore in March 2022 up 53.58% from Rs. 27.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.77 crore in March 2022 up 30.96% from Rs. 115.13 crore in March 2021.

Capri Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2021.

Capri Global shares closed at 633.65 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.97% returns over the last 6 months and 37.79% over the last 12 months.

Capri Global Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 281.69 230.91 172.05
Other Operating Income 9.72 17.18 14.64
Total Income From Operations 291.41 248.08 186.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.00 42.93 31.32
Depreciation 3.71 3.38 3.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 57.08 19.68 22.68
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.87 19.58 17.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.75 162.51 111.24
Other Income 5.31 5.70 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.06 168.21 111.45
Interest 91.56 82.14 75.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.51 86.07 35.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 55.51 86.07 35.95
Tax 13.74 21.18 8.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.77 64.89 27.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.77 64.89 27.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.77 64.89 27.20
Equity Share Capital 35.13 35.12 35.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.38 3.70 1.55
Diluted EPS 2.35 3.66 1.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.38 3.70 1.55
Diluted EPS 2.35 3.66 1.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 10:11 am
