Capri Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 291.41 crore, up 56.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 291.41 crore in March 2022 up 56.1% from Rs. 186.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.77 crore in March 2022 up 53.58% from Rs. 27.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.77 crore in March 2022 up 30.96% from Rs. 115.13 crore in March 2021.

Capri Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2021.

Capri Global shares closed at 633.65 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.97% returns over the last 6 months and 37.79% over the last 12 months.