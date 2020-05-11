Capri Global Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 181.99 crore, up 2.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.99 crore in March 2020 up 2.83% from Rs. 176.97 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.02 crore in March 2020 down 28.36% from Rs. 48.88 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.52 crore in March 2020 down 5.13% from Rs. 130.20 crore in March 2019.

Capri Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.00 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.79 in March 2019.

Capri Global shares closed at 143.00 on May 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.12% returns over the last 6 months and -15.31% over the last 12 months.