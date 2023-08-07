English
    Capri Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 501.08 crore, up 79.6% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capri Global Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 501.08 crore in June 2023 up 79.6% from Rs. 278.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.61 crore in June 2023 up 38.03% from Rs. 46.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.92 crore in June 2023 up 65.75% from Rs. 166.47 crore in June 2022.

    Capri Global EPS has increased to Rs. 3.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.62 in June 2022.

    Capri Global shares closed at 783.55 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.21% returns over the last 6 months and 11.95% over the last 12 months.

    Capri Global Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations492.10440.59272.49
    Other Operating Income8.9813.376.51
    Total Income From Operations501.08453.96278.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost145.82132.2224.56
    Depreciation15.5819.153.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies23.9311.1624.56
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.4949.4264.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax260.27242.01162.49
    Other Income0.070.150.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax260.34242.16163.12
    Interest176.46163.73102.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax83.8878.4360.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax83.8878.4360.99
    Tax20.2713.5314.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.6164.9046.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.6164.9046.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates63.6164.9046.08
    Equity Share Capital41.2341.2335.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.093.512.62
    Diluted EPS3.053.472.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.093.512.62
    Diluted EPS3.053.472.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 7, 2023

