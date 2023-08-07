Capri Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 501.08 crore, up 79.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 501.08 crore in June 2023 up 79.6% from Rs. 278.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.61 crore in June 2023 up 38.03% from Rs. 46.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.92 crore in June 2023 up 65.75% from Rs. 166.47 crore in June 2022.

Capri Global EPS has increased to Rs. 3.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.62 in June 2022.

Capri Global shares closed at 783.55 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.21% returns over the last 6 months and 11.95% over the last 12 months.