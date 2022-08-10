 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Capri Global Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.99 crore, up 39.67% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capri Global Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 278.99 crore in June 2022 up 39.67% from Rs. 199.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.08 crore in June 2022 up 0.33% from Rs. 45.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.47 crore in June 2022 up 19.13% from Rs. 139.74 crore in June 2021.

Capri Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.62 in June 2021.

Capri Global shares closed at 702.00 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.20% returns over the last 6 months and 34.83% over the last 12 months.

Capri Global Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 272.49 281.69 194.48
Other Operating Income 6.51 9.72 5.28
Total Income From Operations 278.99 291.41 199.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.56 57.00 32.30
Depreciation 3.35 3.71 1.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 24.56 57.08 12.96
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.03 31.87 14.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 162.49 141.75 137.66
Other Income 0.63 5.31 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.12 147.06 137.76
Interest 102.13 91.56 77.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.99 55.51 60.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.99 55.51 60.63
Tax 14.91 13.74 14.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.08 41.77 45.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.08 41.77 45.93
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 46.08 41.77 45.93
Equity Share Capital 35.15 35.13 35.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.62 2.38 2.62
Diluted EPS 2.59 2.35 2.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.62 2.38 2.62
Diluted EPS 2.59 2.35 2.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
