Capri Global Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.99 crore, up 39.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.99 crore in June 2022 up 39.67% from Rs. 199.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.08 crore in June 2022 up 0.33% from Rs. 45.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.47 crore in June 2022 up 19.13% from Rs. 139.74 crore in June 2021.

Capri Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.62 in June 2021.

Capri Global shares closed at 702.00 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.20% returns over the last 6 months and 34.83% over the last 12 months.